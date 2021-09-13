All Elite Wrestling has released the partial card for the next episode of Dark: Elevation.
They announced more matches ahead of the broadcast this Monday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Here’s the card:
* Daniel Garcia vs. Lee Moriarty
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Ren Jones
* Nyla Rose vs. Skye Blue
* Emi Sakura vs. Queen Aminata
* Jade Gargill vs. Shawna Reed
* Anna Jay & Tay Conti vs. Ella Shae & Jaylee
* Layna Lennox vs. Penelope Ford
* The Butcher & The Blade vs. Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum