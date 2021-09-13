All Elite Wrestling has released the partial card for the next episode of Dark: Elevation.

They announced more matches ahead of the broadcast this Monday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Here’s the card:

* Daniel Garcia vs. Lee Moriarty

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Ren Jones

* Nyla Rose vs. Skye Blue

* Emi Sakura vs. Queen Aminata

* Jade Gargill vs. Shawna Reed

* Anna Jay & Tay Conti vs. Ella Shae & Jaylee

* Layna Lennox vs. Penelope Ford

* The Butcher & The Blade vs. Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum