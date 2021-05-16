All Elite Wrestling has released the partial card for the next episode of Dark: Elevation.
They announced three new matches ahead of the broadcast this Monday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Here’s the card:
Dustin Rhodes vs. Aaron Solow
Tay Conti vs. Kiah Dream
Baron Black vs. QT Marshall
Adrian Alanis vs. Jungle Boy
Lance Archer (with Jake Roberts) vs. Bear Bronson
The Acclaimed vs. Kevin Bennett and Kevin Blackwood
The Bunny (with H.F.O.) vs. KiLynn King
FTW Champion Brian Cage (with Hook) vs. Mike Sydal
