All Elite Wrestling has released the partial card for the next episode of Dark: Elevation.

They announced three new matches ahead of the broadcast this Monday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Here’s the card:

Dustin Rhodes vs. Aaron Solow

Tay Conti vs. Kiah Dream

Baron Black vs. QT Marshall

Adrian Alanis vs. Jungle Boy

Lance Archer (with Jake Roberts) vs. Bear Bronson

The Acclaimed vs. Kevin Bennett and Kevin Blackwood

The Bunny (with H.F.O.) vs. KiLynn King

FTW Champion Brian Cage (with Hook) vs. Mike Sydal