All Elite Wrestling has released the partial card for the next episode of Dark: Elevation.
They announced three new matches ahead of the broadcast this Monday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Here’s the card:
Britt Baker vs. Raychell Rose
Fuego Del Sol and Baron Black vs. Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page
Eddie Kingston vs. VSK
Jon Moxley vs. Danny Limelight
Tay Conti vs. Madi Wrenkowski
Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt) vs. Chaos Project
Isiah Kassidy with Matt Hardy and Marq Quen vs. Alex Reynolds with John Silver and Colt Cabana
Thunder Rosa vs. Renee Michelle
