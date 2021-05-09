All Elite Wrestling has released the partial card for the next episode of Dark: Elevation.

They announced three new matches ahead of the broadcast this Monday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Here’s the card:

Britt Baker vs. Raychell Rose

Fuego Del Sol and Baron Black vs. Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page

Eddie Kingston vs. VSK

Jon Moxley vs. Danny Limelight

Tay Conti vs. Madi Wrenkowski

Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt) vs. Chaos Project

Isiah Kassidy with Matt Hardy and Marq Quen vs. Alex Reynolds with John Silver and Colt Cabana

Thunder Rosa vs. Renee Michelle