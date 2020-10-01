AEW has announced the following matchups for next week’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. On top of the matches, next week will also be the celebration of Chris Jericho’s 30-year pro-wrestling anniversary.

-Chris Jericho/Jake Hager versus Luther/Serpentico

-Brian Cage versus Will Hobbs for the FTW championship

-Cody Rhodes versus Brodie Lee in a Dog-Collar match for the TNT championship