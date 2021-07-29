AEW has announced the following matchups for next week’s “Homecoming” edition of Dynamite on TNT, which will be taking place back at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Check them out below.

-Miro versus Lee Johnson for the TNT championship

-Cody Rhodes versus Malakai Black

-The Bunny versus Leyla Hirsch NWA Women’s championship eliminator

-Christian Cage versus The Blade