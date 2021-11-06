IMPACT Wrestling has announced two more matchups for next week’s program on AXS, which includes Japanese legend Minor Suzuki in action, as well as top women’s division star, Mercedes Martinez.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR THE SHOW:

-FinJuice versus Bullet Club (Hikuleo & Chris Bey) to determine new #1 contenders for the IMPACT tag team titles

-Undead Bridesmaids versus Decay

-Mercedes Martinez versus Madison rayne

-Minoru Suzuki vresus Kaleb