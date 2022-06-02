New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced five-more matchups for their NJPW STRONG Ignition event, which takes place on June 19th from the Vermont Hollywood in California. Check out the updated lineup below.
-Hiroshi Tanahashi/Yuya Uemura vs. Jay White/Hikuleo
-Mascara Dorada/Ren Narita/David Finlay vs. Negro Casas/Adrian Quest/Lucas Riley
-Taylor Rust vs. Jonah
-JR Kratos vs. Jordan Cruz
-Fred Yehi vs. Tyler Bateman
-LA Dojo vs. Stray Dog Army
June 19 in Vermont Hollywood!
The legendary NEGRO CASAS makes his #njpwSTRONG debut!
JONAH vs Taylor Rust!
Jordan Cruz debuts with JR Kratos!
Bateman v Fred Yehi, Stray Dog Army v LA Dojo!
TICKETS: https://t.co/2JDCeSNDdr pic.twitter.com/dB0VxQ4SM1
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 2, 2022