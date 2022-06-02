New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced five-more matchups for their NJPW STRONG Ignition event, which takes place on June 19th from the Vermont Hollywood in California. Check out the updated lineup below.

-Hiroshi Tanahashi/Yuya Uemura vs. Jay White/Hikuleo

-Mascara Dorada/Ren Narita/David Finlay vs. Negro Casas/Adrian Quest/Lucas Riley

-Taylor Rust vs. Jonah

-JR Kratos vs. Jordan Cruz

-Fred Yehi vs. Tyler Bateman

-LA Dojo vs. Stray Dog Army