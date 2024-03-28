More matches have been announced for this week’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT.

After taking off this past weekend, AEW Collision returns on TNT this coming Saturday night with the latest installment of the weekly two-hour AEW on TNT program, as the road to AEW Dynasty 2024 continues.

As previously reported, AEW added Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin) vs. Ricky Starks & Big Bill in an AEW Tag-Team Title Tournament bout for Saturday’s returning edition of AEW Collision on Wednesday’s Dynamite. Going into Wednesday’s show, FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. The Infantry (Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo) in another tourney bout was advertised, as well as a “Cope Open” Challenge from Adam Copeland for this newly won TNT Championship.

After this week’s AEW Dynamite wrapped up, it was also announced that Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli & Katsuyori Shibata will join forces to take on The Righteous (Vincent and Dutch) & “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer in Trios action on Saturday’s Collision, and that Kyle O’Reilly will be in action on the show.

