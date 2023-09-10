WWE have announced two new matchups for the September 12th edition of NXT on USA, which will feature Dana Brooke battling Lyra Valkyria and a trios tag team matchup. Check out the updated lineup below.

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Becky Lynch for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Ilja Dragunov vs. Wes Lee #1 Contender’s Matchup

-Tyler Bate vs. Axiom Group A Global Heritage Match Group A

-Nathan Frazer vs. Akira Tozawa Global Heritage Match Group B

-The Creed Brothers vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe

-Dana Brooke vs. Lyra Valkyria

-Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen & Myles Bourne vs. Charlie Dempsey, Drew Gulak, & Damon Kemp