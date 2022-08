AEW has announced the full lineup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which will tape immediately following this evening’s House of the Dragon edition of Dynamite from West Virginia. Check it out below.

-Swerve in your Glory vs. Private Party for the AEW tag team titles

-Trustbusters vs. Best Friends & Orange Cassidy trios tournament opening round

-Penelope Ford vs. Athena

-Claudio Castagnoli addresses the AEW universe

-Hook vs. Zack Clayton for the FTW title