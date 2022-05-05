AEW has announced the full lineup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage from Baltimore, which will feature Hook in action, and the return of former AEW women’s champion Riho. Check it out below.

-Riho vs. Yuka Sakazaki qualifier for the Owen Hart Memorial tournament

-Hook vs. JD Drake

-Jamie Hayter & Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho & Toni Storm

-Jay Lethal vs. Konosuke Takeshita

