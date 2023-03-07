Ring of Honor has announced four new matchups for this week’s edition of ROH TV, which includes Eddie Kingston in action, RUSH teaming with Dralistico, Billie Starkz and more. The show will also feature three title matches.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR 3/09 EDITION OF ROH TV:

Ring of Honor Television Championship

Samoa Joe (c) vs. Tony Deppen

Ring of Honor Pure Championship

Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Timothy Thatcher

Ring of Honor Women’s Championship

Athena (c) vs. Willow Nightingale

Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Marcus Cross, Guillermo Rosas & Cody Chhun

Rhett Titus & Tracy Williams vs. Aussie Open

Eddie Kingston vs. Ben Dejo

Serpentico & Angelico vs. RUSH & Dralistico

Billie Starkz vs. Trish Adora

Jake Crist & Man Scout vs. Ari Daivari & Slim J