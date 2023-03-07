Ring of Honor has announced four new matchups for this week’s edition of ROH TV, which includes Eddie Kingston in action, RUSH teaming with Dralistico, Billie Starkz and more. The show will also feature three title matches.
UPDATED LINEUP FOR 3/09 EDITION OF ROH TV:
Ring of Honor Television Championship
Samoa Joe (c) vs. Tony Deppen
Ring of Honor Pure Championship
Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Timothy Thatcher
Ring of Honor Women’s Championship
Athena (c) vs. Willow Nightingale
Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Marcus Cross, Guillermo Rosas & Cody Chhun
Rhett Titus & Tracy Williams vs. Aussie Open
Eddie Kingston vs. Ben Dejo
Serpentico & Angelico vs. RUSH & Dralistico
Billie Starkz vs. Trish Adora
Jake Crist & Man Scout vs. Ari Daivari & Slim J