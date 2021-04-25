AEW has announced several more matchups for tomorrow’s edition of DARK: ELEVATION, which includes Orange Cassidy, FTR, Rey Fenix, Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky in action. Check it out below.

-Orange Cassidy versus Dean Alexander

-Hughes Brothers versus FTR

-The Acclaimed verus Adrian Alanis/Liam Gray

-Rey Fenix versus Chuck Taylor

-Big Swole/Red Velvet versus Nyla Rose/Madi Wrenkowski

-Ethan Page/Scorpio Sky versus Alex Reynolds/”5″

-Joey Janela versus Matt Sydal

-Ryan Nemeth versus Ryzin

-Leyla Hirsch rising star