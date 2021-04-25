AEW has announced several more matchups for tomorrow’s edition of DARK: ELEVATION, which includes Orange Cassidy, FTR, Rey Fenix, Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky in action. Check it out below.
-Orange Cassidy versus Dean Alexander
-Hughes Brothers versus FTR
-The Acclaimed verus Adrian Alanis/Liam Gray
-Rey Fenix versus Chuck Taylor
-Big Swole/Red Velvet versus Nyla Rose/Madi Wrenkowski
-Ethan Page/Scorpio Sky versus Alex Reynolds/”5″
-Joey Janela versus Matt Sydal
-Ryan Nemeth versus Ryzin
-Leyla Hirsch rising star
#AEWDarkElevation TOMORROW at 7/6c on https://t.co/lBSV4rTE11!
– We hear from #RisingStar @LegitLeyla
– #FTR & #TheAcclaimed are both in tag team action
– @orangecassidy is in singles competition pic.twitter.com/ScADPMlyX7
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 25, 2021