IMPACT Wrestling has announced two more matchups for tomorrow’s episode on AXS TV, which already features a tag team title defense by NJPW’s FinJuice. Check out the updated lineup below.
-Kiera Hogan versus Tenille Dashwood
-Rohit Raju versus Jake Something
-FinJuice versus Ace Austin/Madman Fulton for the IMPACT tag team championship
