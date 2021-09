AEW has announced two new matchups for this Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite, and a hair vs. hair matchup for next week’s Rampage. Check out an updated card for both shows below.

October 29th Dynamite:

-Miro versus Sammy Guevara for the TNT championship

-Cody Rhodes/Lee Johnson versus Matt Sydal/Danten Martin

-Adam Cole versus Jungle Boy

-Penelope Ford/Bunny versus Anna Jay/Tay Conti

November 1st Rampage:

-Orange Cassidy versus Jack Evans in a hair vs. hair match