AEW has announced new matchups for next week’s episodes of Dynamite and Rampage, which marks week two of this year’s Fyter Fest television special.

Interim world champion Jon Moxley will team up with fellow BCC member Wheeler Yuta to take on the Best Friends on Dynamite.

Then…Lee Moriarty will do battle with Dante Martin on next week’s Rampage.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE:

-Eddie Kingston vs. Chris Jericho barbed wire everywhere match (JAS will be hung above the ring in a Shark Cage)

-Varsity Blonds vs. Luchasaurus & Christian Cage

-Darby Allin vs. Brody King

-Best Friends vs. Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta

UPDATED LINEUP FOR RAMPAGE:

-Lee Moriarty vs. Dante Martin