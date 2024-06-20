More matches have been added to tomorrow’s AEW Rampage program.

NJPW superstar Shingo Takagi will be in action to battle AR Fox. Then, former AEW International Champion and tag team champion Rey Fenix will go one-on-one with Turbo Floyd.

TOMORROW!

Friday Night #AEWRampage

This edition of Rampage was taped immediately following last night’s Dynamite. Full spoilers can be found here. Check out the non-spoiler lineup below.

-Willow Nightingale vs. Serena Deeb Owen Hart Tournament Quarterfinal

-Lio Rush vs. Action Andretti TNT Title Ladder Match Qualifier

-Private Party vs. Komander & Metalik

-AR Fox vs. Shingo Takagi

-Rey Fenix vs. Turbo Floyd