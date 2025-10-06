With only four matches officially penciled in for the next WWE premium live event, there are rumors regarding some potential additions coming this week.

Earlier today, we published a report with a big spoiler for tonight’s WWE Raw on a new main event being announced for WWE Crown Jewel: Perth on the red brand show this evening from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer speculated on several possible additions to the card if WWE decides to expand the lineup for Saturday morning’s international PLE.

According to the veteran reporter, a few match ideas reportedly being discussed include Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu, Roman Reigns and ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, as well as Becky Lynch vs. AJ Lee for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

Meltzer also noted that WWE could potentially run Aleister Black vs. Damien Priest in a Last Man Standing Match. As previously reported, the Priest vs. Black showdown was announced for this coming Friday night’s WWE Crown Jewel: Perth “go-home” edition of SmackDown. The match will take place under Last Man Standing rules, though the finish could end up setting up a rematch on the actual Crown Jewel event itself or even be pushed to Survivor Series, depending on how the storyline unfolds.

At this point, it is believed that WWE may add one or two more matches to the Crown Jewel card. However, it’s unclear which of these ideas, if any, will make it to Perth, and which could instead be held for the company’s next PLE, Survivor Series, scheduled for November 29 in San Diego, California.

Because WWE Crown Jewel: Perth is being held in Australia, the event will air live during the early-morning hours in the United States. The broadcast will be available via ESPN Unlimited for American viewers, and on Netflix for international audiences.

Currently advertised for WWE Crown Jewel: Perth at the RAC Arena on Saturday is Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins for the Men’s Crown Jewel title, Tiffany Stratton vs. Stephanie Vaquer for the Women’s Crown Jewel title, John Cena vs. AJ Styles, as well as Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky vs. The Kabuki Warriors.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this weekend for complete coverage of the WWE Crown Jewel: Perth premium live event from Australia.