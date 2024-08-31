The lineup for the post-Emergence episode of TNA iMPACT on September 5 continues to take shape.

As noted, Steph De Lander announced during a backstage segment on the show that she will be confronting Matt Cardona.

Additionally, it was announced that brand new TNA X-Division Champion Zachary Wentz will be on the 9/5 show, and that Jordynne Grace will be defending her TNA Knockouts Championship in another open challenge.

TNA tapes multiple weeks of iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+ episodes on Saturday, August 31 in Louisville, KY.

Make sure to check back here on 9/5 for complete TNA iMPACT results.