Ahead of tonight’s WWE Raw, Fightful Select is reporting some updates to the lineup for the show.

On tap for the program this evening is a Drew McIntyre promo, Raquel Rodriguez vs. Nia Jax, a Judgment Day segment, a Women’s WarGames video, Becky Lynch vs. Xia Li, Johnny Gargano vs. Ludwig Kaiser, Zoey Stark-Rhea Ripley Segment, Miz & Gunther will go face to face, Chad Gable vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, and the Cody, Seth, Sami, Jey segment opener.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE Monday Night Raw results coverage for the WWE Survivor Series 2023 “go-home” show in Grand Rapids, MI.