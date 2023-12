As noted, WWE has advertised Kevin Owens vs. Grayson Waller, appearances by Randy Orton, Logan Paul and the fallout from Damage CTRL’s loss for tonight’s post-Survivor Series episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Additionally, Fightful Select has released the following lineup for tonight’s show from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

– Bianca, ShotzI, Charlotte promo

– Butch vs. Bobby Lashley

– Pretty Deadly backstage

– Bayley and Dakota Kai backstage

– LWO backstage

– Santos Escobar vs. Joaquin Wilde

– Logan Paul Promo

– Bianca Belair vs. Kairi Sane

– Kevin Owens vs. Grayson Waller

– Randy Orton makes decision

