– As noted earlier, MLW has announced a “King of Knockouts 2” bout for next Wednesday’s Filthy Island special. The match will feature King Mo vs. Low Ki in a rematch of the 2020 King of Knockouts match, which saw “Filthy” Tom Lawlor and Team Filthy help Mo get the win. This will be held under No Holds Barred rules.

MLW has also confirmed more matches for next Wednesday’s Filthy Island special, which airs at 7pm ET in the usual MLW Fusion timeslot. Below is a look at the current card:

King of Knockouts 2: No Holds Barred

King Mo vs. Low Ki

Aztec Jungle Fight

Mil Muertes vs. Savio Vega

Dominic Garrini vs. Mauna Loa

Rocky Romero vs. TBD

– MLW has also announced two title matches for the Fusion episode that will air two weeks after the Filthy Island special, on Wednesday, March 3.

MLW World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu will defend his title against Jordan Oliver. This will be Fatu’s first title defense of 2021, and his first since retaining over Davey Boy Smith Jr. at MLW’s The Restart in November.

Also on March 3, MLW World Tag Team Champions Los Parks (Hijo de La Park, LA Park) will defend their titles against Simon Gotch and Daivari of CONTRA Unit. This will be their second title defense since winning the titles from The Von Erichs in mid-January. Last week they defended over TJP and Bu Ku Dao.

