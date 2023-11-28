WWE Monday Night Raw goes down tonight from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Featuring the WWE Survivor Series 2023 fallout from this past Saturday night, tonight’s show is advertised to feature the returns of CM Punk and Randy Orton.

Also advertised is Tag Team Turmoil and Tegan Nox & Natalya vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven for the women’s tag titles, as well as Bronson Reed vs. Ivar.

Featured below is the complete spoiler lineup for tonight’s show:

* Randy Orton segment

* Tag Team Turmoil Top Contender Match

* Cody Rhodes segment

* Bronson Reed vs. Ivar

* Nia Jax vs. Zoey Stark

* Seth Rollins segment

* Tag Titles: Chelsea Green & Piper Niven vs. Tegan Nox & Natalya

* Main Event: Randy Orton vs. Dominik Mysterio

* CM Punk segment

(H/T: MA HREF=”https://fightful.com” target=”_Blank”>Fightful Select)