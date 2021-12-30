AEW has announced more matchups for next week’s edition of Dynamite, which will be the promotion’s first episode on TBS. Check it out below.
-Adam Page versus Bryan Danielson for the AEW world championship
-Jade Cargill versus Ruby Soho in the finals of the TBS title tournament
-The Lucha Bros versus Jurassic Express for the AEW tag team championship
-Malakai Black versus Brian Pillman Jr.
Announced For Next Week's #AEWDynamite. The First Dynamite On TBS. pic.twitter.com/R5nCThi51V
