AEW has announced more matchups for next week’s edition of Dynamite, which will be the promotion’s first episode on TBS. Check it out below.

-Adam Page versus Bryan Danielson for the AEW world championship

-Jade Cargill versus Ruby Soho in the finals of the TBS title tournament

-The Lucha Bros versus Jurassic Express for the AEW tag team championship

-Malakai Black versus Brian Pillman Jr.

Announced For Next Week's #AEWDynamite. The First Dynamite On TBS. pic.twitter.com/R5nCThi51V — PWUnlimited (@PWUnlimited) December 30, 2021

(Thanks to PWUnlimited for the tweet)