AEW has announced several more matchups for Monday’s episode of DARK:ELEVATION, which will feature 10 bouts in total. Check out the lineup below.
-Britt Baker versus Alex Gracia
-Tesha Price versus Ryo Mizunami
-Jazmin Allure versus Big Swole
-Max Caster versus Colt Cabana
-Scorpio Sky/Ethan Page versus The Sydal Brothers
-Adam “Hangman” Page versus Bill Collier
-“10” versus Danny Limelight
-Baron Black versus Lance Archer
-Vary Morales versus Michael Nakazawa
-Matt Hardy versus “5”
NEW EPISODE of #AEWDark: Elevation kicks off this Monday night at 7/6c featuring ⬇️⬇️⬇️
Watch every Monday night via our YouTube Channel ➡️ https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB pic.twitter.com/fX0kaHmT3P
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 2, 2021