AEW has announced several more matchups for Monday’s episode of DARK:ELEVATION, which will feature 10 bouts in total. Check out the lineup below.

-Britt Baker versus Alex Gracia

-Tesha Price versus Ryo Mizunami

-Jazmin Allure versus Big Swole

-Max Caster versus Colt Cabana

-Scorpio Sky/Ethan Page versus The Sydal Brothers

-Adam “Hangman” Page versus Bill Collier

-“10” versus Danny Limelight

-Baron Black versus Lance Archer

-Vary Morales versus Michael Nakazawa

-Matt Hardy versus “5”