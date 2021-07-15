AEW has announced several new matchups for next week’s Fyter Fest (night two) special of Dynamite, which includes a Texas Deathmatch for the IWGP U.S. championship and Britt Baker having her first defense of the women’s title. Check out the lineup below.
-Jon Moxley versus Lance Archer Texas Deathmatch for the IWGP U.S. championship
-Britt Baker versus Nyla Rose for the AEW women’s champion
-Chris Jericho versus Shawn Spears (Spears can use a chair and Jericho cannot)
-Orange Cassidy versus The Blade
