AEW has announced several new matchups for next week’s Fyter Fest (night two) special of Dynamite, which includes a Texas Deathmatch for the IWGP U.S. championship and Britt Baker having her first defense of the women’s title. Check out the lineup below.

-Jon Moxley versus Lance Archer Texas Deathmatch for the IWGP U.S. championship

-Britt Baker versus Nyla Rose for the AEW women’s champion

-Chris Jericho versus Shawn Spears (Spears can use a chair and Jericho cannot)

-Orange Cassidy versus The Blade