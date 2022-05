AEW has announced the full final lineup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which will feature a TNT title matchup, and an Owen Hart Memorial tournament qualifier. Check it out below.

-Scorpio Sky vs. Frankie Kazarian for the TNT championship

-Ruby Soho vs. Riho Owen Hart Tournament quarterfinals

-Shawn Spears vs. Bear Boulder

-Segment featuring the Baddies

-Death Triangle vs. The Butcher, The Blade, and Marq Quen

