New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced three more matches for the November 13th Battle In The Valley event, which takes place from the San Jose Civic Center in San Jose, California.

Added to the lineup are matches featuring Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb, and “Team Filthy” in tag action. Check out the full update card below.

-Jay White versus Tomohiro Ishii for the IWGP NEVER Openweight championship

-Will Ospreay versus Ren Narita

-Clark Connors/Karl Fredericks versus TJP/Jeff Cobb

-Rocky Romero/David Finlay/Fred Rosser/Alex Zayne versus “Team Filthy”

-Kazuchika Okada in action