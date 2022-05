New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced four new matchups for the May 14th NJPW STRONG Captial Collision event from Washington D.C.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR CAPITAL COLLISION:

-Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jon Moxley vs. Will Ospreay vs. Juice Robinson

-Kazuchika Okada/Trent Beretta vs. Jay White/Hikuleo

-Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii

-Brody King vs. Minoru Suzuki

-Aaron Henare/Jeff Cobb/Aussie Open vs. Bad Dude Tito/Jonah/Mikey Nicholls/Shane Haste

-Great O-Khan vs. Chase Owens

-Ren Narita vs. Karl Fredericks

-Rocky Romero/David Finlay/Yuya Uemura/Tanga Loa/Fred Rosser vs. WCWC/Tom Lawlor/JR Kratos/Danny Limelight