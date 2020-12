Ring of Honor has announced three new matchups for the promotion’s December 18th Final Battle pay per view, including two title showdowns.

First up…Jonathan Gresham and Jay Lethal will put their ROH tag team championship on the line against Mark Briscoe and former world champion PCO.

Gresham will also be defending his ROH Pure championship against the Mercenary Flip Gordon.

Finally a newly returned Mike Bennett will be teaming up with his old partner Matt Taven to battle Vincent and Bateman, better known as the Righteous.

UPDATED CARD FOR FINAL BATTLE IS BELOW:

ROH WORLD TITLE MATCH

CHAMPION RUSH vs. BRODY KING

ROH TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH

CHAMPIONS JAY BRISCOE & JONATHAN GRESHAM VS. MARK BRISCOE & PCO

ROH TELEVISION CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

CHAMPION DRAGON LEE VS. TBD

ROH PURE CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

CHAMPION JONATHAN GRESHAM VS. FLIP GORDON

GRUDGE MATCH

JAY BRISCOE vs. EC3

TAG TEAM MATCH

MATT TAVEN & MIKE BENNETT VS. THE RIGHTEOUS

PURE TAG RULES MATCH

TBD VS. TBD

FOUR-WAY MATCH FOR ROH WORLD TELEVISION TITLE SHOT

TONY DEPPEN vs. DAK DRAPER vs. LSG vs. JOSH WOODS