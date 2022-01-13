The Bullet Club’s G.O.D. are headed to Impact Wrestling.

Impact has announced that NJPW stars Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa of The Guerrillas of Destiny will debut for the company at the upcoming TV tapings in the Fort Lauderdale, FL area.

G.O.D. are seven-time IWGP Tag Team Champions and one-time ROH World Tag Team Champions. This will be their first appearance together for Impact as Loa made several appearances for TNA back in 2015.

As noted earlier, NJPW star Jay White will make his return to Impact at the same tapings. It will be interesting to see if White works with G.O.D. as they are all in The Bullet Club. White has been away from Impact since last summer, when he introduced Impact star Chris Bey to The Bullet Club.

Tickets are on sale now for the Impact tapings to be held on Friday, January 21 and Saturday, January 22 at the Charles Dodge Center in Pemrboke Pines, FL.

