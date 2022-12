The first names were announced for the WrestleCon 2023 convention in Los Angeles.

It will take place on WWE WrestleMania 39 weekend in April and feature wrestlers and legends meeting fans as well as various live events.

According to PWInsider, WrestleCon has announced the first names appearing at the convention, such as WWE Hall of Famers Bret Hart, Mick Foley, and Sgt. Slaughter.

The Tonga Kid, Henry, and Phineas Godwin will also be there for the convention.