Charlotte Flair is officially heading to the John Cena Classic.

During the opening segment of the November 13 episode of WWE SmackDown in Sunrise, Florida, John Cena announced Flair as the latest Superstar invited to participate in the special event scheduled for December 14 at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Florida.

Cena explained that the event will feature a record number of NXT Superstars making their Raw debuts against established WWE talent, with fans also having a say in determining the winners.

After receiving her invitation, Flair delivered an emotional speech about Cena’s influence on her career and recalled a difficult period following WrestleMania 41 when she questioned whether she wanted to continue wrestling.

Flair revealed that Cena approached her backstage during that time and encouraged her to stop trying to be perfect and embrace who she really was. She credited that conversation with helping her regain her confidence and reconnect with the WWE audience.

The former women’s champion thanked Cena for believing in her because of who she was rather than simply because she was Ric Flair’s daughter.

Flair then declared that she intends to win the John Cena Classic Championship and further cement her status as the greatest champion of all time.

Cena responded by praising Flair for helping rebuild WWE’s women’s division and overcoming the expectations that came with her family’s wrestling legacy.

He also revealed that when he previously spoke about wanting to win his 17th world championship so he could shake the hand of the person who eventually captured their 18th, he was referring to Charlotte Flair.

Flair joins a growing list of John Cena Classic invitees that includes Cody Rhodes, Zilla Fatu, Noam Dar, Romeo Moreno and Kelani Jordan.

The December 14 event will feature both men’s and women’s champions being crowned, with members of Club WWE participating in the voting process.

UPDATED: Later in the show during a backstage segment with John Cena and Fatal Influence, Cena officially extended invites to Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid to compete in the John Cena Classic.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 11/13/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

The next invitee to the John Cena Classic is… ✨ https://t.co/hOoHDlwupZ — WWE (@WWE) November 14, 2026

What a MOMENT between @MsCharlotteWWE and @JohnCena 🥹 https://t.co/iujBjrmiIN — WWE (@WWE) November 14, 2026

"You did it because you believe in me" 🙌 Powerful words from @MsCharlotteWWE about @JohnCena! https://t.co/XO6zqdpUFz — WWE (@WWE) November 14, 2026

THE QUEEN!! 👸 @JohnCena has ALWAYS believed @MsCharlotteWWE was the one! https://t.co/OaBiB9q4Va — WWE (@WWE) November 14, 2026