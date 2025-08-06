The following names were in attendance at Hulk Hogan’s funeral on Tuesday:

* Vince McMahon

* Shane McMahon

* Stephanie McMahon

* Triple H

* John Laurinaitis

* Lex Luger

* Sting

* Eric Bischoff

* Kevin Nash

* Jimmy Hart

* Hacksaw Jim Duggan

* Ted DiBiase Sr.

* Dean Malenko

* Paul Wight

* Brutus Beefcake

Jelly Roll made his in-ring debut at WWE SummerSlam 2025 (Night One), teaming with Randy Orton to take on Logan Paul & Drew McIntyre.

In the match, Jelly took a frog splash through the announce table from Logan, who came off the top turnbuckle. Jelly was also pinned in the match after Logan hit a frog splash.

Speaking to Cody Rhodes on the “What Do You Wanna Talk About?” podcast, Jelly Roll revealed that he pitched losing the match. He said,

“I told Triple H, ‘I want to lose at SummerSlam.’ No celebrity has ever taken an L. You always put him over. If you don’t put me over, I always have a reason. There is always something lingering. I can pop up anytime.”

In an interview with Variety discussing the newly announced deal between TKO and ESPN for WWE events, ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro shared his thoughts on what WWE brings to the network. He said,

“WWE events are an extremely popular form of entertainment and have stood the test of time. WWE is going to help us get younger. It’s going to help us get more diverse. It’s going to help us bring in more females.”

The article also mentioned that Pitaro expects both Disney and ESPN to develop additional programming related to WWE.

Pat McAfee took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the new WWE-ESPN partnership, voicing concerns and taking aim at certain network executives. In his post, McAfee criticized those he believes might try to sabotage the deal from within, warning against internal politics that could derail the collaboration. He wrote,

“Congrats to the @WWE and @espn on getting a historic PLE deal done. Great to see 2 powerhouses of sports and entertainment come together. I assume all the mid level, powerless, bum a*s suits at ESPN will attempt to muddy this somehow (out of context leaks/ignorant anonymous opinions/etc.) but, in the end.. this agreement will outlive the dinosaurs currently guarding desks in Bristol and this deal will be great for ESPN. Cheers to the future.”

As part of this partnership, WWE events will stream on ESPN’s newly enhanced direct-to-consumer platform, available through the ESPN App.