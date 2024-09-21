WWE has filed a number of new trademarks based on the new logo for SmackDown on USA Network.

The company has filed several trademarks with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for the two new logos for the show that has been unveiled to the public, as well as a third that has yet to be released.

The third SmackDown logo is stylized as “SMKDWN.”

Featured below are the descriptions of the filings from the USPTO: