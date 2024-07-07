Not only is the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Finals set, but more has been announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite.

During this week’s episode of AEW Collision, the company announced three new matches for next Wednesday night’s show on July 10.

In addition to Bryan Danielson vs. Hangman Page with Jeff Jarrett as the special enforcer in the men’s Owen Hart Cup Finals, next week’s show will also feature the following matches and segments:

* Swerve Strickland returns

* Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals: Willow Nightingale vs. Mariah May

* Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals: Bryan Danielson vs. Adam Page

* Stampede Street Fight: Samoa Joe vs. Chris Jericho

* Will Ospreay speaks

* Global Glory 4-Way Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Kyle Fletcher vs. PAC vs. Tomohiro Ishii

