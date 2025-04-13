The lineup for next week’s special themed episode of AEW Dynamite continues to take shape.

Heading into AEW Dynamite: Spring Break-Thru next Wednesday, April 16, 2025, new matches have been announced for the special themed show.

Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona issued a challenge to Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin for Wednesday, however the match was never officially announced.

Matches that were officially confirmed for the 4/16 show are Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita in an Owen Hart Cup match, as well as Mercedes Mone vs. Athena in an Owen Hart Cup bout.

Additionally, Hangman Page will battle the dreaded Wild Card mystery participant in an Owen Hart Cup match, as well as The Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, & Wheeler Yuta) (c) vs. The Opps (Samoa Joe, HOOK, & Katsuyori Shibata).

