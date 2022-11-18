Impact Wrestling has announced two matches for the Over Drive Pre-show.

A Fatal 6 Way X-Division Free-For-All has been announced for the pre-show with Jason Hotch, Mike Bailey, Bhupinder Gujjar, Yuya Uemura, Rich Swann and Kenny King. Impact noted that the winner will move one step closer to a future X-Division Title shot.

The pre-show will also feature tag team action to crown new #1 contenders to the Impact World Tag Team Titles as NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns take on Chris Bey and Ace Austin of The Bullet Club. Later in the card, Heath and Rhino will defend the Impact World Tag Team Titles against Matt Cardona and Brian Myers.

Impact Over Drive is scheduled for Friday, November 18 from Old Forester’s Paristown Hall in Louisville, Kentucky. The event will air on Impact Plus and on YouTube for Ultimate Insiders members. Below is the updated card, along with a clip from tonight’s Impact opener:

Impact World Title Match

Frankie Kazarian vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Last Knockout Standing Match for the Impact Knockouts World Title

Masha Slamovich vs. Jordynne Grace (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

The Major Players (Matt Cardona, Brian Myers) vs. Heath and Rhino (c)

Tournament Finals for the Vacant X-Division Title

Black Taurus vs. Trey Miguel

Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans vs. Taya Valkyrie and Jessicka (c)

Tables Match

Bully Ray vs. Moose

Mickie James vs. Taylor Wilde

Pre-show: Fatal 6 Way X-Division Free-For-All

Jason Hotch vs. Mike Bailey vs. Bhupinder Gujjar vs. Yuya Uemura vs. Rich Swann vs. Kenny King

Pre-show: #1 Contender’s Match

NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin) vs. The Bullet Club (Chris Bey, Ace Austin)

Winners will earn a future shot at the Impact World Tag Team Titles.

