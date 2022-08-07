Fightful Select has released a new report with new updates and notes on the AEW Fight Forever video game.

-THQ Nordic’s team is responsible for designing the cover, which leaked sometime last week, and not the AEW graphics team. On top of that the athletes chosen for the cover were unaware that they would be used, nor did anyone in AEW.

-The game’s story mode is going to be much different than any before it. There will also be an additional mini-game that was not shown in the Twitch stream from last week, and is tied in with Orange Cassidy.

-Yuke’s has apparently kicked things into high gear in the last several months to make additions and fix bugs in the game.

-Several talents who arrived at the beginning of the year most likely won’t make the roster cut. The game was originally slated for September, but it has been delayed. Kenny Omega hopes it will be released this year.