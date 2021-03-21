We reported earlier today that WWE had removed former superstar Batista from their Hall of Fame induction page, with many wondering if the Animal not being able to attend this year’s ceremony played a factor in that decision.

According to Fightful Select, that seems to be the case as WWE has told the publication they hope to induct Batista when a full crowd can be in attendance to enjoy it, and for now have delayed his entry into the Hall of Fame. The remainder of the 2020 class, along with the new entrants from 2021, will participate in the ceremony, which will be pre-taped.

The report also addresses the Daniel Bryan situation. The Peacock service labeled Bryan as a 2021 Hall of Fame inductee, but it has been confirmed that this was just an error and there’s no indication that he will be joining this year’s class.