As we’ve noted, Jonah is expected to return to WWE soon and word now is that the former Bronson Reed has a WWE contract offer.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that Jonah is one of the wrestlers that were discussed for a potential WWE return with thee feeling that they improved their stock during their time away from WWE.

It was also said that some within WWE expected Chief Content Officer Triple H to bring Jonah back as he has been high on Jonah going back to his WWE NXT days, while former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon just didn’t see “it” in Jonah.

There’s no word yet on if WWE has offered Jonah a main roster deal or a return to NXT. There’s also no word on if Jonah is looking at returning to WWE or if he will continue to enjoy his push in NJPW.

Jonah originally signed with WWE in January 2019, and worked the NXT brand until he was released on August 6, 2021, along with other budget cuts. He then debuted for NJPW, and has worked for the company ever since. Jonah also worked for Impact Wrestling beginning in November 2021, but finished up in May of this year.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.