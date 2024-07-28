More news on Meiko Satomura deciding to retire.

The Japanese legend confirmed today that she will be hanging up her boots in April of 2025, which will mark the 30-year anniversary of her pro-wrestling career. Satomura joined WWE in October 2020, serving as both a performer and coach for NXT UK. In 2022, she transitioned to the US version of NXT, where she competed for the NXT Women’s Championship multiple times. On July 25th, Tokyo Sports announced her planned retirement in 2025, which Meiko confirmed shortly after. Her last appearance on WWE television was during the NXT Roadblock special on March 7, 2023. Since then, she hasn’t been seen at NXT tapings or coaching at the WWE Performance Center. However, she is part of WWE’s current Japan tour and recently competed at Fortune Dream 9, with WWE’s permission, as she remains under contract.

Corey Brennan of Fightful Select learned that only Meiko and WWE higher-ups know the reason for her absence from WWE programming. NXT talents believe she intends to complete her WWE contract without returning to TV. There are no plans for her to appear on WWE television again before her retirement, and a potential WrestleMania match seems unlikely.

Those familiar with Meiko in NXT and NXT UK praised her coaching skills. Despite her limited main roster run, her contribution was highly valued. In Japan, sources believe she is now focusing on her promotion, Sendai Girls, founded in 2005. Meiko mentioned in her retirement announcement that she will be competing in Sendai Girls in the coming months. Her final wrestling stint is expected to be based in Japan, with a return to the US being unlikely but possible.