As noted yesterday, WWE had moved Ricochet to the alumni section of its roster page, an indication that he was finished with the company after a run that began back in 2017. Fightful Select confirmed this morning that Ricochet’s contract expired at midnight on July 1st, with sources telling the publication that they expect him to end up in AEW as previously reported.

One new thing that is noted is whether AEW has plans to run Ricochet against Will Ospreay at AEW All In London. As of this writing, that is not the creative direction the promotion is going, but as always, things can change. The two had famous matches in several companies including NJPW, WCPW, RevPro and more.

Ricochet was last seen on WWE television getting destroyed by Bron Breakker. Meanwhile, Ospreay took his first loss since signing full-time with AEW at last night’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view.