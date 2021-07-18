Last night’s IMPACT Slammiversary saw a surprise cameo from Mickie James, who invited Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo (shortly after her successful defense over Thunder Rosa) to compete at the upcoming NWA Empowerrr pay per view, an all-female show that James is producing. The two would engage in a war of words that ended with James laying Purrazzo out with a thrust kick.

According to Fightful Select, the current plan is for Purrazzo to feud with wrestling legend Melina at the event, then possibly set-up a high-stakes singles-match against James further down the line. This adds to the NWA and IMPACT’s already existing relationship, one that included IMPACT releasing Kylie Rae from her contract so she could sign with NWA.

