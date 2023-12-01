As noted earlier today, WWE made another round of layoffs in their corporate office.
The company trimmed certain areas of their department, including finance, human relations, production, and sales & partnership. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing who exactly was laid off.
-Michael Weitz (Senior VP of Financial Planning)
-Craig Stimmel (head of Global Sales and Partnerships)
-Karen Mullane (Controller and Chief Accounting Officer)
-Stewart Frey (Senior VP Steaming Technology)
-Matt Geyer (Senior VP of Gaming)
This was the second-round of layoffs following WWE’s merger with UFC to form TKO. No talents have been cut as of yet except for NXT interviewer/media personality McKenzie Mitchell, who announced her release earlier this morning.
