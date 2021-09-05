Following the return of CM Punk fans have been waiting with anticipation for another free agent, Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan) to make his debut especially after news surfaced that he would be showing up at this evening’s ALL OUT pay per view in Chicago, the same event where Punk is wrestling his first match in seven years.

In an update from Fightful Select, it appears that many on the AEW roster are under the impression that Bryan will be appearing at tonight, with the report mentioning that as of a few weeks ago Bryan was confirmed for the show (Fightful credits Bodyslam.net who first broke the story).

It is noted that with AEW having a ton of big events in their future plans could always move around or change, but as of this writing fans should expect the American Dragon this evening. Much like with surprises in the past many AEW talents have not been outright told that Bryan is coming in.

