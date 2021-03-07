A big news story over the last few days has been WWE’s recent ban of “leg slapping” during matchups, a trick that has been used by a number of wrestlers for decades as a way to sell the impact of a move (superkick is the best example).

According to the Wrestling Observer, Vince McMahon noticed a talent clearly slapping his leg during a recent edition of SmackDown, something that upset the Chairman enough to enforce the new mandate. The report mentions that a sign has even been put up in the Gorilla area reminding wrestlers NOT do slap their legs while performing a kick.

At this time it is unknown how WWE will penalize talent for slapping their thighs. You can read the full original report here.