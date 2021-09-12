It was recently reported by Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast that WWE was planning to hold a King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournament, with the finals rumored to take place at WWE’s next Saudi Arabia show this October.

Fightful Select has since confirmed Zarian’s original report, adding that WWE’s plan as of last week was to still hold the finals in Saudi Arabia. The publication adds that there are many in WWE who don’t feel the same pressure as they had in the past to promote women’s matches in the Middle East as the company now feels they’ve “broken the barrier.”

The last KOTR tournament was held in 2019 and won by Baron Corbin, who defeated Chad Gable in the final round.