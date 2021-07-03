The big news that occurred on last night’s WWE SmackDown was the return of Zelina Vega, who was immediately added to the women’s Money In The Bank matchup before losing a singles-contest to Liv Morgan. Vega was released last November after breaking WWE’s new third-party policy ban.

According to PW Insider, there were many backstage who did not think Vega should have been let go, with the report mentioning that those who felt strongly about keeping Vega on pushed for conversations to happen between the two sides. It is even reported that WWE executives apologized to Vega for her messy exit, then made a substantial offer for her to return. It is believed that she actually re-signed back in May, but WWE were waiting for the right time to bring her back.

Vega has since deleted the tweets she received from the President of SAG-AFTRA, which went public days after her release. The back and forth included Vega talking about creating a union for pro-wrestlers.