As seen in the tweet below, a new photo from the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony has surfaced online.

The 2020 induction ceremony was taped earlier today from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. The 2021 induction ceremony will be taped on Thursday.

The photo confirms the report on Titus O’Neil receiving the Warrior Award. This shows that he won the Warrior Award for the 2020 Class.

William Shatner was not present to accept his 2020 induction for the Celebrity Wing, but it’s likely that WWE aired some sort of pre-taped video for Shatner.

Jushin Thunder Liger was also not present for the induction as he’s likely in Japan. There’s no word on if he appeared via video.

The photo also shows that Davey Boy Smith Jr., Georgia Smith and Diana Hart-Smith were present to accept the honor for “The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith.

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon and WWE Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Triple H were present to honor the inductees, as they have in recent years. The 2020 Class includes the nWo (Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Sean Waltman), The Bella Twins, JBL, Liger, Bulldog, and Titus.

The 2021 Class includes Rob Van Dam, Eric Bischoff, Kane, The Great Khali and Molly Holly. There is no word yet on who will receive the Warrior Award and the Celebrity Wing honor for 2021.

There is also no word on if WWE will be announcing Legacy Wing inductees for 2020 and 2021, but we will keep you updated.

As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler revealed that he hosted the 2020 induction ceremony. You can click here for several photos of The Bella Twins and Lawler at the tapings earlier today.

Stay tuned for more on the WWE Hall of Fame. The 2020 and 2021 induction ceremonies will air on Tuesday, April 6 via Peacock and the WWE Network. Below is the new group photo from today’s taping:

2020 WWE Hall of Fame Class. pic.twitter.com/FE1iMeOip0 — HeelByNature.com (@HeelByNatureYT) March 30, 2021

